A Part of History

Every story has a beginning, as every superhero has an origin story. Harvey Gantt’s story began in 1943. He is the oldest of Christopher and Wilhelmina Gantt’s five children, and his parents believed strongly in hard work, honesty, integrity, education and treating others as they wanted to be treated.

“We saw by example the kind of life they wanted us to lead and their vision for us to get an education and to do well,” Gantt explains. “What was remarkable about it — I don’t think my sisters and I appreciated that example until we got to junior high or high school — was that we realized that neither one of our parents had a high school diploma.”

Gantt was active in church and sang in the church choir, and in junior and senior high school choirs. He played baseball and made his way up the ranks in Boy Scouts.

During Gantt’s senior year of high school, the Greensboro Four sat down at a Woolworth’s lunch counter. Gantt and others who had formed a local NAACP Youth Council were inspired to take a stand. They formulated a plan of action to take place a month before graduation in 1960. Twenty-seven students — including Gantt — sat down at a lunch counter at an S.H. Kress & Co. five-and-dime store in Charleston.

As followers of the nonviolent movement led by Martin Luther King Jr., the students had pledged not to respond or retaliate if they were met with violence. But they were prepared for the worst.

“The participants had to be prepared to withstand the insults or ketchup being poured over our heads,” Gantt explains, “but as 17-year-olds, we were excited to participate. We were prepared to ask for a hot dog and a drink and wait to be served, knowing that the attendants would say no, and we would just sit.”

After they were refused service, the students were taken in by police and locked in a courtroom until their parents could pick them up.

“The rest is history,” Gantt reflects. “The Supreme Court ultimately decided that we were not trespassing, and that was one of many sit-ins across the South that helped bring segregation at lunch counters to an end. It was really the Civil Rights Bill of 1964, but the sit-ins led up to that, and I’m so proud to have been a part of that.”