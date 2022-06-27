On the morning of April 16, 2007, a troubled young man at Virginia Tech shot and killed 32 people and injured 17 before turning the gun on himself. It remains the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history.

That morning forever changed higher education — particularly the way institutions document and follow up on what are called care concerns. In the months following the incident, a panel reviewed Virginia Tech’s response to the assailant’s experiences as a student. They found that good work was being done in response to troubled students, but information was often siloed among a variety of departments on campus.

“Looking at the behaviors of the student individually, it may not have seemed like a lot,” says Kimberly Poole ’95, M ’02, Ph.D ’14, Clemson’s assistant vice president and senior associate dean of students. “But when the pictures were put together, you realize they were dealing with a troubled young man.”

That finding was mirrored at colleges and universities across the country as they too began to evaluate how they responded to students in crisis. Clemson was no different.

The horrific Virginia Tech shooting was followed by one at Northern Illinois University the next year and a highly publicized student suicide at MIT the year after that. College administrators across the country were examining their own institutional practices for mental health support and follow-up.

What resulted was a broader emergence and integration of behavioral intervention and threat assessment practices. Clemson moved quickly to adopt both to see a more complete picture and address high-risk situations while continuing to find more effective ways to assist students with issues of care and concern that were impeding their college experiences.

The CARE Network at Clemson was born.