In 1977, the Southeast was experiencing its coldest winter since 1900, and Clemson was covered in a sheet of ice. Shortly after the return from winter break, it got so cold that the reflection pond in front of Cooper Library froze over. It wasn’t long before students began to pull on ice skates.

This excerpt from the 1977 TAPS paints a picture of the scene: “The common noise and color from the fountains of the library reflection pool fell victim to the zero degree weather. Several ice skating enthusiasts — students and teachers alike — tested the strength of the glazed pool, only to be joined by hundreds of others eager to experience the effect of the frozen pool.”

According to the yearbook, the University fire department would “[turn] their hoses on the ‘skating rink’ in an attempt to smooth the ice” each night.