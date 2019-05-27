D-Day: The 75th Anniversary

Today, the beaches of Normandy, France, are quiet. Waves break on the sand, and winds pull at the grassy bluffs overhead. People meander along the shoreline, just like they do at any beach. But 75 years ago, the beaches of Normandy became the stage for one of the largest seaborne invasions in history and one of the most important battles of World War II that would liberate Western Europe and turn the tide of the war.

D-Day, the assault planned months in advance as Operation Overlord, began on June 6, 1944. Of the 156,000 Allied forces landing on Juno, Sword, Gold, Omaha and Utah Beaches, 73,000 were U.S. troops. A number of Clemson alumni were among those who stormed the beaches or landed behind German lines by parachute or glider. At least 30 would perish in the invasion.

James Mack “Jim” Harris ’35 of Fort Mill, South Carolina, came to Clemson in the midst of the Great Depression and majored in general science. He was active as a first sergeant and later as captain in the corps of cadets. The 1935 Taps yearbook indicates that he was also a member of Sigma Epsilon, the York County Club and the “Jail Bird Club.” The senior quote he chose for his yearbook was “We are lovers of the beautiful, yet simple in our tastes.”

Like many Clemson graduates at the time, Harris received a reserve commission as a second lieutenant just after graduation; he became a teacher and moved back home to Fort Mill. Less than two months after the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor, he was called to active duty and assigned to the 4th Infantry Division for training in Georgia. By that time, Harris was married to Frances Moore Harris of Gray Court, South Carolina. When the 4th Infantry Division shipped out to England in January 1944 to begin amphibious training for the upcoming assault, Frances was about two months pregnant.

1st Lt. Harris went ashore at Utah Beach on D-Day as a platoon commander in Company E, 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment of the 4th Division. The 22nd was in the second wave of the assault on Utah and secured most of its first-day objectives. Over the course of the next eight days, Harris distinguished himself in the bloody fighting in the “bocage” country of Normandy, where it seemed that every hedgerow concealed German machine guns and a deadly ambush. He would later be awarded the Silver Star, the nation’s third-highest award for valor, based on his leadership during those eight days. Harris’ citation noted his “gallantry in action,” and asserted that “the initiative and courage displayed by this officer reflects great credit upon himself and the armed forces of the United States.”

Within a few days of landing at Utah Beach, Harris took over as commander of Company E. Meanwhile, the 4th Division suffered heavy casualties, losing over 800 men between June 6 and June 28. Harris was one of them; on June 14, 1944, he was killed in action. When his wife got the news from the War Department five weeks later, on July 20, their baby boy, James Jr., was 3 days old.