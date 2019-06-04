WOMAN OF THE WOODS

In the 1980s, Mohr grew up in Oconee County, South Carolina, on her family’s 25 acres — paradise for a child who loved to wander freely among the trees and wildlife. In 1993, she followed her heart to Clemson, where programs wouldn’t force her to trade her love of the outdoors for a desk job.

Initially studying conservation, Mohr grew fascinated with the science behind it: ecology — a comprehensive understanding of nature and the study of relationships between organisms and their environment. After getting her bachelor’s degree in forest resource management, Mohr moved on to a job in the Forest Service, working under Tom Waldrop ’78, M ’80, a well-known research forester with the Center for Forest Disturbance Science based in Clemson.

When Waldrop was in the Forest Service, he focused his research on the science behind prescribed fires, providing land and fire managers with invaluable information on how to adjust their practices and techniques to match the science behind the effects of fire. Mohr still calls on her mentor, even in his retirement. “He’s amazing,” she says. “He taught me everything I know.”

In 2002, Mohr graduated with a master’s in forest research management and continued working with the Forest Service. Throughout, her research has explored the impact of fire on ecosystems in the southern Appalachians.

“It takes a long time for a tree to grow,” Mohr says. “I have dedicated my entire professional life to asking, ‘How can we use fire to [manage the land] better?’” She also applies her knowledge practically by helping the Forest Service at Sumter National Forest in Upstate South Carolina with controlled burns and fighting uncontrolled fires, commonly called wildfires.

Mohr says she experienced the defining moment of her career at 22. She was running errands in her first job for the U.S. Forest Service in a logo-emblazoned truck.

“An older gentleman stopped me on my way into the Lowe’s parking lot. He said, ‘Ma’am, I want to know how you’re using my tax dollars today.’

“Right then and there,” Mohr says, “I told him.” She took 30 minutes to explain how wildland research reduces the incidence of catastrophic fire and how that benefits civilians as well as the land.

“From that point forward, I realized that my work was — and still is — a big deal. Now, I don’t ever take that responsibility lightly.”