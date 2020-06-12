Q: What does the future look like for Fulcrum and this technology?

A: We have patented our process, and we’ve worked with some of our partners at a pilot facility to prove that this technology will work. We have also gone through all of the government testing and certification to make sure that our fuel meets all of the required specifications to be able to blend it with traditional carbon-based fuel. The two plants that we’re building in Reno are our first ones, so we’re going to get those up and running before starting construction on additional projects. We have offtake agreements with several refineries to take our jet fuel that we make, and we already have several new projects in the works that are under varying degrees of development, most notably in Houston, Chicago and the United Kingdom.