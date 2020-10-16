Dean Wendy York has been at Clemson for two years — two extremely busy, intense years — getting to know faculty, staff and administrators, embracing the Clemson culture, learning, and listening. Designing the vision for where the College of Business needs to go and a roadmap to get there. Creating a culture of collaboration and innovation and trust. She tends to talk more about “we” than “I.”

York came to Clemson from the Stanford University Graduate School of Business, where she reorganized multiple units to bring them into strategic alliance. That experience, along with more than 20 years in for-profit and nonprofit organizations, starting and selling her own company, and five years as a venture capitalist, prepared her well for taking the helm at the College of Business.

“What we’ve done in the last two years as a team is set a vision for where the college needs to go,” she says, “to make sure our students are business ready for what the marketplace needs — and to ensure the culture of the College of Business is a collaborative and high-functioning team.”

The transformative $60 million gift from Billy and Ann Powers will help bring that vision to reality. “The opportunity this building — and this gift — represent,” says York, “is to really make a statement: We’re not just about football. Our academics have national credibility.”

The Powerses’ gift is definitely the largest of a number of gifts that have graced the college in the past two years. Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, York traveled about 50 percent of the time, fundraising and getting the vision out — and working toward raising national attention on the larger University.

“It’s been very gratifying,” York says. “The gifts we have received allow me to invest in the people and programs we need to develop. It gives us the opportunity to reward faculty teaching and researching in those new areas which are so business relevant.”

York and her team are leveraging the strengths of the college to eight Signature Programs: leadership, sales innovation, business analytics, value chain and advanced manufacturing, entrepreneurship, brand marketing and graphics, economics and finance, and the MBA program.