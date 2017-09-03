Segars was a veterinarian in the town of Hartsville, South Carolina, when he and his wife decided they needed a mid-life change. They packed the family up and moved to Beaufort, and Segars convinced the DNR they needed a veterinarian. He’s been here ever since. His title is stewardship coordinator for the ACE Basin National Estuarine Research Reserve and veterinarian for DNR. You get that feeling that his job description includes a large portion of “other duties as needed.”

He’s passionate not only about the wildlife, but also the environment in which it lives — the river, the marsh, the coastlines. He says that people are beginning to realize that the marsh is worth saving, both for storm surge protection as well as for the sea life it nourishes. It’s a change from a small-town vet’s practice. “We’re tackling big issues here,” he says, “things that will impact my kids and your kids.”

Drapcho, an associate professor of biosystems engineering, has a similar enthusiasm for tackling the world’s challenges. She got into biosystems engineering because it takes a systems approach — “not looking at things in tunnel vision, but looking at the whole.” It’s also at the intersection of her passions. “You remember the slogans, ‘Save the Whales’ and ‘Feed the World’? Those were the things I was passionate about,” she says. “I think biosystems engineering is the intersection of those two. You can save people by saving the resources that sustain them.”

She pauses. “I get renewed when we can reinvigorate students to have those goals,” she says.

Drapcho earned her Ph.D. at Clemson, then taught for several years at LSU before returning to teach at Clemson. She had colleagues at LSU working with oyster reef restoration and was familiar with their research, so after Segars contacted her, she took a small group of students to the Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge in Louisiana to observe the work being done there. In the fall of 2012, a senior design team began working to solve the problem, using the abandoned crab traps and coating them. They field tested their coated structures at the wildlife refuge.

That spring, a Creative Inquiry (CI) class formed and began studying the issue and exploring solutions. Creative Inquiry courses are designed to continue for multiple semesters. So in the semesters to follow, the students researched possible coatings, water quality and carbon sequestration (oysters store carbon as they form their shells). One year, the team made all kinds of different models and shapes, trying to get the maximum surface area and ease of fabrication. Over the semesters, they tested the wire structures, coated and uncoated in water of various levels of salinity to measure how much they would rust.

Our trip was the culmination of that research. On the boat with us were small coated and uncoated wire structures they had built. We were headed to a spot on Fenwick Island where they would work with other DNR staff to put a group of prepared crab traps in place, and then fasten the test structures to those with zip ties.