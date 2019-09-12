2

Currywurst

Currywurst is to Berlin what deep-dish pizza is to Chicago or what cheesesteaks are to Philadelphia. This signature street food first gained popularity among construction workers rebuilding the city in the late 1940s and consists of a bratwurst (pork sausage) steamed, fried and topped with curry ketchup, usually served with a side of fries and mayonnaise. Stop by one of Berlin’s dozens of currywurst stands for a savory, crispy lunch, and enjoy it from one of the city’s many parks or squares.