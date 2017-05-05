1
2
3
4
5
6
1

The orange semi-circle that surrounds “2016” is meant to be a rising sun, illustrating the rise to prominence for the Clemson Football program and a long period of greatness ahead.

2

Bar and stripes at the top represent the look of Clemson’s helmet, a theme found in much of the athletic department’s designs done by Kallin.

3

Two palm trees represent Clemson’s two national championships, both clinched in the state of Florida (Miami in 1982 and Tampa in 2017).

4

The words “National Champions” in the center are set in Paw Hammer, a proprietary font created for the athletic department as part of a 2013 rebranding initiative.

5

The bottom shape housing “Clemson Tigers” and leading to the Tiger Paw is an inverted pyramid, a nod to Coach Dabo Swinney’s “building block” wall outside the locker room in the WestZone that shows the season game schedule represented by blocks with the national championship game at the top.

6

Tapered border near the top mimics the pedestal for Howard’s Rock.