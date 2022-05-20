Clemson’s Dairy Product Evaluation team is milking their win by landing future job opportunities
By Jonathan Veit
Photography by University Photographers
Clemson has claimed yet another National Championship title.
With the football team clenching the 2016 and 2018 national championships and the men’s soccer team most recently capturing the 2021 National Championship, the torch has been passed to Clemson’s Dairy Product Evaluation team. Five fearless, lactose-embracing Clemson students from the Department of Food, Nutrition, and Packaging Sciences were able to taste and expectorate their way to victory on April 13 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where they dominated the perennial powers of the University of Tennessee and South Dakota State.
“Over the years we’ve always come so close, just to be barely beaten out for first place,” commented Coach Sara Cothran, former competitor and current FNPS faculty member. “This year was finally our year.”
While most have heard of college football’s Orange Bowl or basketball’s March Madness, few have heard of and even fewer have competed in the Collegiate Dairy Products Evaluation Contest, where teams from across the nation compete in taste-testing. The goal is to correctly identify various attributes among samples within six different dairy product categories: milk, yogurt, butter, cottage cheese, cheddar cheese and ice cream.
Have you ever tasted an “oxidized” milk or a “lacks fine flavor” ice cream? Have you ever seen a “ropey” yogurt or a “gassy” cheese? The odds are that you most certainly have, but these minute details often go unnoticed to the untrained eye and palate. Yet for Clemson’s Dairy Product Evaluation team, the difference between a “cooked” milk and a “malty” milk means the difference between first and second place — and all the bragging rights that come with it.
While college teams and individual winners are named for each of the dairy product categories, the most prestigious award goes to the team and individual who win the All Products honors, which is the accumulation of scores across all dairy product categories. The Clemson team took home the much-sought-after All Products award as well as first place in Yogurt. They also received second place in both Cottage Cheese and Milk in addition to third place in Butter.
Former longtime head coach Johnny McGregor, who stepped down last year to make way for Cothran’s innovative taste-testing philosophy, was thrilled upon hearing the results, exclaiming, “We did it! We finally did it! This team has been years in the making, even waiting out a pandemic, to compete.” Over the past 20 years, McGregor has led the team to over 15 top-three finishes. Yet, he has never quite been able to secure the top prize.
“I knew the team would be in good hands with Cothran as their coach,” he said. “She’s trained with me for years, developing a keen sense of what really hones and intensifies the palates of our students.” According to Cothran, countless hours of tasting and analyzing dairy products in the grueling morning hours is what separates these national champs from the rest of the competition.
“Nothing hits quite like a ‘high salt’ cottage cheese at 9 o’clock in the morning,” said Clemson’s Frances Schueren, the individual All Products winner and Milk Judging Champion of the competition. Schueren, originally from Pennsylvania, was heavily recruited by both Clemson and Penn State, whose acclaimed Peachy Paterno ice cream ranks second behind Clemson’s world-famous ice cream, according to the latest rankings from College Magazine.
When asked about the team’s greatest strengths, Cothran said, “We’ve always been strongest in ice cream since most of the team works at the ’55 Exchange.”
In addition to coaching and teaching, Cothran also serves as the faculty adviser for the ’55 Exchange, a student-run business enterprise that designs, manufactures, sells and serves Clemson’s world-famous ice cream, shakes, coffee chillers, cold brew coffee, smoothies and other Clemson products, like blue cheese and T-shirts. The ’55 Exchange helps fund the team’s travel and training expenses.
What does this all mean for the future of these elite tasters? Katie Hannahs, whose consistency across all products helped solidify the big win, is the production manager for the ’55 Exchange and will take her senior leadership skills with her to Kansas, where she has been drafted by the Schwan’s Company in the frozen pizza division. Reese Kauffman spent last fall interning with the Campbell Soup Company under the mentorship of two Clemson alumni, Katie Worley and Judith Trevino Isenberg, a nationally ranked taster during her time at Clemson. Kauffman will be finishing up his final semester at Clemson this fall while negotiating offers from major food companies. Reagan Ross, who anchored the team’s effort and is the director of quality for the ’55 Exchange, will be entering graduate school to work on a master’s degree in food anthropology. Team captain Frances Schueren, who spent a summer biking across the country to raise money for affordable housing grants through a nonprofit organization called Bike & Build, has been recruited by the nonprofit Mill Village Ministries in Greenville, South Carolina.
Redshirt alternate Ian Smith, a rising senior from Chicago, is expected to lead next year’s team. Clemson may need to look at securing some top NIL deals in an effort to keep him from entering the transfer portal. While they’re at it, they may also want to look at drafting a 10-year contract with a signing bonus for Coach Cothran. The future has never tasted so good for Clemson University’s Department of Food, Nutrition, and Packaging Sciences.
> To support the students, you can visit the ’55 Exchange store on campus or place an order to have Clemson Ice Cream shipped to your front door. For more information, visit clemson.edu/icecream.
Jonathan Veit is communications director for Clemson PSA and the College of Agriculture, Forestry and Life Sciences.
