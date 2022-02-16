Chronicling Voices

The network of interstates and highways between the Upstate and the Lowcountry has become a second home to Jones and Mark Joseph, program coordinator for Call Me MISTER. Their interviews with individuals involved in the fight for desegregation are a major part of the material being archived at Clemson, and much of the footage of these oral histories was shown at Clemson’s inaugural Joseph and Mattie De Laine Lecture Series in October.

Joseph De Laine was born in Manning, South Carolina, and became pastor for a circuit of AME churches in Clarendon County and principal of the Liberty Hill School. He encouraged a group of citizens, including Levi Pearson and Harry Briggs (for whom the Briggs v. Elliott suit is named), to file the original suit in 1948 after being denied transportation for Black children who walked 9 miles to schools designated for them.

De Laine and his wife, Mattie, worked with then-chief legal counsel to the NAACP, Thurgood Marshall, who would become the first Black U.S. Supreme Court justice.

“Who knows what would have happened if Joseph and Mattie De Laine weren’t there in Summerton, pushing and leading the way,” Jones says, “but they paid for it. Their family was threatened with violence, their house was burned down by Klansmen and they were eventually run out of the state.”

Jones and Joseph heard these stories directly from De Laine’s two surviving children, Joseph Jr. and Ophelia. The night their father returned gunfire during a 1955 attack on their home. The moment they learned the attackers were a mix of police officers and Klansmen. The day their father had to escape to New York.

Jones and Joseph dug deeper, learning of Reverdy Wells, a teenager whose frustration with the conditions for Black students at Scott’s Branch High School motivated him to organize a group of fellow students to present their concerns to De Laine and a group of parents and citizens who would go on to create the original petition.

Wells’ story proved to Jones and Joseph that, more often than not, drivers of change are our youth, something Jones feels MISTERs should recognize as they themselves are tasked with inspiring kids in schools across the nation.

Joseph compares his experiences on the road to how clarifying it was for him to finally dig into the details of the Brown v. Board of Education case upon its 50th anniversary. That was 2004, when Joseph was completing college as a MISTER at Claflin University.

“Fifteen years after I learned about school desegregation, I was a Black man working in education who was just learning about the Briggs case,” Joseph says. “If Dr. Jones and I don’t know about it and if most of the people living in the towns where these events happened don’t know about it, why should I expect the average South Carolinian to know about it?”

Jones and Joseph established an annual event along with a concrete way of archiving materials that were fast degrading. They wanted Clemson to become the “go-to place” for knowledge on the subject, and they set about naming scholarships for Joseph De Laine, Mattie De Laine and Reverdy Wells that would assist students from Clarendon and Fairfield counties who seek careers in education.

For Jones and Joseph, this work is bigger than MISTER or even the field of education. They want this history consumed by anyone and everyone. As Jones says: Any “thinking person” can gain insight and make connections to their own day-to-day lives.

“We’re not as far removed from those times as we think,” Jones says. “When integration did finally happen, the system tightened up on its qualifications, and Black teachers lost their jobs and couldn’t requalify. That’s just one example. These lessons are for everyone, but they are especially there to influence those who have influence: teachers, parents, policymakers and leaders.”