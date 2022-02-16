By Michael Staton
Photography from the Joseph A. De Laine papers, South Caroliniana Library, University of South Carolina, Columbia, S.C. & Roy Jones
The lifelong educator behind Call Me MISTER has devoted years to chronicling South Carolina’s part in the U.S. civil rights movement
When Call Me MISTER® was created more than 20 years ago to increase the pool of Black male educators in the teaching profession, Roy Jones, the program’s executive director, expected most of his work to take place in classrooms. He never thought that decades later he’d be spending so much time visiting crumbling homes, derelict former schools or churches that felt untouched by time.
But Jones has learned that in order to get to the bottom of history, a person sometimes has to go out and find it. Part of the reason Jones has succeeded as the head of Call Me MISTER is his ability to tie almost every aspect of the nationally recognized program to history.
Call Me MISTER, which has expanded to nearly 30 other institutions across the country, is housed in the Clemson University College of Education and provides tuition assistance and academic support to its cohorts of students. Just as important is the way the program encourages MISTERs to explore and know their own story in order to become truly effective educators.
To Jones, knowledge of self and history may be the most vital teaching tools for the educators he’s devoted his life to preparing. This belief is why he has spent more of his time of late enriching the MISTER mission by digging up, learning from and chronicling the past — specifically, the role South Carolina played in desegregating the nation’s public schools and the civil rights activists responsible.
June 1948
Levi Pearson, with the assistance of Rev. Joseph De Laine, above, filed a lawsuit against the Clarendon County School District to secure a school bus for Black children to prevent his children from walking 9 miles to school each day. The lawsuit was dismissed on a technicality.
Heading Down the Path
During one particularly fruitful trip to Summerton, South Carolina, Jones found himself on a dirt road blocked by a fallen tree. That road led to the abandoned Elliott plantation, formerly owned by a family of slave owners whose descendants would go on to fight to keep schools segregated.
Vaulting over said tree — in a suit and tie, no less, as this was an unexpected detour on his visit — didn’t give Jones pause as much as the possibility of venomous reptiles did.
“I am, let’s say, averse to snakes,” Jones says, his smile giving away the understatement. “So, I took a deep breath, I prayed and I headed down the path.”
Shattered windows and warped, splintered wooden steps framed the home’s front door, but to Jones, the surrounding landscape was just as intriguing. He saw a trench dug during the Civil War along the road leading to the former Elliott home. The story goes that the plantation owners had their enslaved workers dig the trench and then armed them to defend the home against Union troops that meant to burn it to the ground. The Union soldiers ended up being Black infantrymen, and when both sides recognized the situation, the battle was averted.
Jones wasn’t in Summerton to study Civil War history but rather to get to the bottom of a conflict that would occur almost 100 years later in U.S. courtrooms.
Briggs v. Elliott (the defendant was a descendant of the same family that owned the plantation) originated in the town, and it was the first of five cases on the docket with the landmark Supreme Court case Brown v. Board of Education. Many don’t realize that this South Carolina case predated Brown v. Board of Education by more than two years.
This trip and many others led to a MISTER leadership seminar in 2018 that featured descendants of people on both sides of the fight for desegregation appearing on one stage for peaceful reflection, all in service to a MISTER audience eager to absorb the past in order to effectively teach it in the present.
That session was a historic achievement for Clemson University and Call Me MISTER, but Jones didn’t stop there.
He would continue meeting with historians who could shed light on events that changed our nation, events that prove the pivotal role South Carolina played in civil rights history. He would partner with others at Clemson to preserve these materials for posterity and create an annual series designed to illuminate a corner of history that had dimmed nearly to the point of total darkness.
“This isn’t just the MISTERs’ story; it’s everyone’s story. But MISTERs in particular need to embrace it and understand it so that they can take it further and be about the business of changing lives,” Jones says. “All of this effort is to ensure that this history isn’t just retained but put to use, because a history unknown is a history repeated.”
