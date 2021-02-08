Opening the Doors of Opportunity

THE PILLARS OF BUSINESS

Throughout the interior of the Wilbur O. and Ann Powers College of Business are pillars that represent foundational core values and ideals, chosen by the University. These pillars are dedicated to empowering purpose-driven students and business leaders who will make a positive, lasting impact on society. They honor the following philanthropic individuals who support the college’s mission to develop the next generation of leaders.

1 | PERSERVERANCE PILLAR

Madison Charitable Foundation

The Perseverance Pillar was named through a gift from the Madison Charitable Foundation. The Foundation’s generosity provides an endowed scholarship and additional support for student opportunities.

2 | COMMUNICATION PILLAR

Joseph A. Erwin ’79 and Gretchen Erwin

Joe Erwin’s Clemson education in political science led to a dynamic career in marketing, media publication and politics throughout which he remained deeply engaged with his alma mater. In 2012, the Erwins established the Erwin Center for Brand Communications, a pioneering communications curriculum program. The Erwins made a transformational Academic Cornerstone gift to the College of Business, providing student scholarships, programming support and funding for the new building as the Communication Pillar donor.

3 | CAPITALISM PILLAR

Richard M. Davies ’86

After graduating from Clemson, Rich Davies founded a successful real estate development firm based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Crediting an engaging and supportive Clemson experience as the foundation for his professional success, he has served as a member of the Wilbur O. and Ann Powers College of Business’ Trevillian Cabinet, the Athletics Advisory Council and as president and board member of Dabo and Kathleen Swinney’s All-In Team Foundation. In 2017, Davies was awarded the Distinguished Service Award, the Alumni Association’s highest honor for a Clemson graduate. Davies was led to sponsor the Capitalism Pillar by his belief in the transformative effect that education can have in leveraging capitalism and free-market principles to improve the socioeconomic condition of all people across the demographic spectrum.

4 | LEADERSHIP PILLAR

Marion “Bill” Beason ’61 and Pamela G. Beason

The Business Leadership Pillar is named in honor of Bill and Pam Beason. Bill Beason’s Clemson education and enterprising mindset launched him into a successful career in the textiles and fiberglass industries. Bill was a consummate servant leader who took great pride in serving as president of the Rutherford-Cleveland County IPTAY Club and the Clemson University Foundation. The Beasons also established the M. Bill Beason and Pamela G. Beason Endowment to support entrepreneurial studies at Clemson.

These dedicated spaces within the Wilbur O. and Ann Powers College of Business will help transform students into innovators, entrepreneurs and leaders who succeed in the global marketplace. Through an immersive educational experience both in and out of the classroom, students will be exposed to individual development, entrepreneurial thinking, and a customized professional education that sparks a lifelong desire for learning and giving back. Inspired by those who went before them, they will become proven, market-ready experts poised to shape the future.

Opportunity awaits, and the doors at Clemson are open for business.