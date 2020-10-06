Today, Clemson University is surrounded on three sides by the Experimental Forest, an integral part of the University and an asset that helps make Clemson unique and wonderful.

Former president Jim Barker described the Experimental Forest this way in 2011: “A first step is to begin thinking of Clemson as a 17,000-acre campus ideally situated for teaching and learning about environmental sustainability, biodiversity, life sciences and many other fields.”

No other university in the country can claim a forest of this size and quality, especially one adjacent to campus. It helps provide the air we breathe, protects our watersheds from soil erosion, provides habitat for wildlife and plant species, and offers a myriad of recreational opportunities.

Forestland around Clemson has undergone major changes over the nearly 250 years since noted botanist and naturalist William Bartram first explored the area in 1775. A different kind of forest provided for the needs of the Cherokee, who had occupied the land for hundreds of years. Open woodlands and savannas with grassy understories on upland areas were interspersed with Native American villages and agricultural fields.

Beginning in the mid-1700s, the Cherokee were forced from their ancestral home, and in 1816, they ceded their last lands in South Carolina to the U.S. government.