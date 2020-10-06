LANDMARKS & LEGENDS
A Clemson Treasure
By David Van Lear
Photography by Josh Wilson
Experimental Forest offers a wealth of opportunities for research and recreation
Today, Clemson University is surrounded on three sides by the Experimental Forest, an integral part of the University and an asset that helps make Clemson unique and wonderful.
Former president Jim Barker described the Experimental Forest this way in 2011: “A first step is to begin thinking of Clemson as a 17,000-acre campus ideally situated for teaching and learning about environmental sustainability, biodiversity, life sciences and many other fields.”
No other university in the country can claim a forest of this size and quality, especially one adjacent to campus. It helps provide the air we breathe, protects our watersheds from soil erosion, provides habitat for wildlife and plant species, and offers a myriad of recreational opportunities.
Forestland around Clemson has undergone major changes over the nearly 250 years since noted botanist and naturalist William Bartram first explored the area in 1775. A different kind of forest provided for the needs of the Cherokee, who had occupied the land for hundreds of years. Open woodlands and savannas with grassy understories on upland areas were interspersed with Native American villages and agricultural fields.
Beginning in the mid-1700s, the Cherokee were forced from their ancestral home, and in 1816, they ceded their last lands in South Carolina to the U.S. government.
Open woodlands gave way to small subsistence farms, and the land suffered from soil abuse. Farmers then cleared more forests and started the same cycle on new land. By the early 20th century, researchers estimate that as much as
9 inches of fertile topsoil had been lost to erosion. Many farmers turned to textile mills or migrated north for jobs.
The rebirth of today’s Experimental Forest began during the Great Depression with the enactment of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal program, which enabled the federal government to buy submarginal farmland. The U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management took over responsibility for managing much of this acreage. The government requested entities, such as municipalities and universities, to submit proposals for management of the remaining submarginal lands.
Clemson professor of agriculture George Aull submitted a proposal, and in 1939, the government leased almost 30,000 acres of worn-out farmlands to Clemson to be managed for natural resource conservation, education, research and demonstration. During the early years of the lease, the federal government’s Works Progress Administration built the Issaqueena Dam and began planting trees and building recreational facilities.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!