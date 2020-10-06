LANDMARKS & LEGENDS

A Clemson Treasure

By David Van Lear
Photography by Josh Wilson

Experimental Forest offers a wealth of opportunities for research and recreation

Today, Clemson University is surrounded on three sides by the Experimental Forest, an integral part of the University and an asset that helps make Clemson unique and wonderful.

Former president Jim Barker described the Experimental Forest this way in 2011: “A first step is to begin thinking of Clemson as a 17,000-acre campus ideally situated for teaching and learning about environmental sustainability, biodiversity, life sciences and many other fields.”

No other university in the country can claim a forest of this size and quality, especially one adjacent to campus. It helps provide the air we breathe, protects our watersheds from soil erosion, provides habitat for wildlife and plant species, and offers a myriad of recreational opportunities.

Forestland around Clemson has undergone major changes over the nearly 250 years since noted botanist and naturalist William Bartram first explored the area in 1775. A different kind of forest provided for the needs of the Cherokee, who had occupied the land for hundreds of years. Open woodlands and savannas with grassy understories on upland areas were interspersed with Native American villages and agricultural fields.

Beginning in the mid-1700s, the Cherokee were forced from their ancestral home, and in 1816, they ceded their last lands in South Carolina to the U.S. government.

Open woodlands gave way to small subsistence farms, and the land suffered from soil abuse. Farmers then cleared more forests and started the same cycle on new land. By the early 20th century, researchers estimate that as much as
9 inches of fertile topsoil had been lost to erosion. Many farmers turned to textile mills or migrated north for jobs.

The rebirth of today’s Experimental Forest began during the Great Depression with the enactment of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal program, which enabled the federal government to buy submarginal farmland. The U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management took over responsibility for managing much of this acreage. The government requested entities, such as municipalities and universities, to submit proposals for management of the remaining submarginal lands.

Clemson professor of agriculture George Aull submitted a proposal, and in 1939, the government leased almost 30,000 acres of worn-out farmlands to Clemson to be managed for natural resource conservation, education, research and demonstration. During the early years of the lease, the federal government’s Works Progress Administration built the Issaqueena Dam and began planting trees and building recreational facilities.

  • BIOLOGICAL DIVERSITY
    170 species of birds, 65 species of amphibians and reptiles
    50 species of mammals, 25 species of fish
    48 species of trees, including 3 state champions
    17 species of vines, 8 species of orchids and numerous wildflowers
    Over 30 “species of concern”

    FOREST GEOGRAPHY
    100 miles of shoreline on Lake Hartwell
    More than 200 acres of wetlands
    Over 200 miles of streams and 10 waterfalls
    More than 100 miles of trails
    Lake Isaqueena, a 135-acre lake in the north Experimental Forest

In 1947, a forester, Norbert Goebel, was hired to oversee management of the land. Pine and hardwood trees were planted, terraces and bridges were built, and hiking trails were established. The land was becoming a forest again. Wildlife — with the help of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources — was coming back, and streams were running clear again.

In 1954, the government deeded ownership of the 30,000-acre property, to the University, with certain restrictions — the land would be used forever for public purposes such as conservation, education and recreation. It could not be commercially developed. If these restrictions were violated, the land would revert to the federal government.

The forestlands subsequently became the Clemson Experimental Forest, offering a wealth of recreational opportunities to both students and the community at large, including biking, hiking, horseback riding, fishing, hunting, swimming and bird watching.

One of the most important aspects of the forest is its convenient location, only minutes away from campus. Classes representing a broad range of departments use the forest as an outdoor classroom and laboratory. Researchers use it for studies ranging from environmental science, forest management, forest ecology, wildlife biology and management, hydrology, and soils. Public service activities can utilize both the campus and forest with ease.

The Experimental Forest is not only an invaluable resource for education and research but also a campus treasure, one that offers enjoyment for every member of the Clemson community. 

Official 24”x36” CEF Trail Map is available for purchase ($10) at the Fran Hanson Discovery Center located at the South Carolina Botanical Garden.

David Van Lear is a professor emeritus of forestry of Clemson University.

