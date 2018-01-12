First Impression

First Impression

  • SUNRISE OVER TIGERTOWN.

    Clemson University photographer Ashley Jones was heading into work early one morning when she realized she was driving into a beautiful Clemson sunrise. She pulled over and captured this moment for us.

