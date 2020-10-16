The Power of a Defining Moment

The story of Billy Powers can be wrapped up in the few things that mean the most to him — faith, family, working hard and helping others. It began with farm life. As a young boy, his days began with 3:30 a.m. wake-up calls and chores before school in Timmonsville, South Carolina. Study hard, then more chores after school. His values were first shaped in those early years on the farm.

Billy, his sister and their parents, Fred and Katherine Powers, embraced the lifestyle of the Southern farm family. The work was hard, and everyone contributed. The life lessons of teamwork and doing the right thing were ever-present. Billy remembers, “It was a good life. We worked hard, and we learned a lot. We had a country store and sold about everything. We had a grist mill and built buildings. During my years on the farm, I enjoyed an absolutely wonderful life.”

But everything changed on the night their family home was destroyed by fire. Fortunately, everyone survived, but the Powers family lost all their material possessions. That’s when neighbors stepped in, providing the family with a place to live and everything they needed to rebuild their home and their lives.

That tragedy was a defining moment for Billy Powers. “You always helped your neighbors,” he recalls. “You’d work for your neighbor for nothing, and they would do the same for you. It was a whole lot different than it is today.”

But people who know them well will tell you that for Billy and Ann, it’s really not that different at all. During their long marriage, they have been quietly helping people in need, both lifelong friends and total strangers alike. During his early life, Billy Powers was on the receiving end. Because of the open heartedness of his community after the fire, he learned firsthand the power of giving back and how generosity can lift up a family in crisis, giving them a second chance. Offering hope.

After graduating from high school in 1953, Billy headed to Clemson College to study civil engineering. He joined the Air Force ROTC with dreams of becoming a pilot. Unfortunately, his years at Clemson were cut short. In 1956, he returned home to help on the family farm when his father became ill. About a year later, Billy began working for the South Carolina Department of Transportation. A few years after that, he struck out on his own, establishing his first business as an independent land surveyor. A small construction company followed, and that small company grew to become one of the largest commercial construction companies in the region, building condominiums, churches, schools and government buildings throughout the Southeast.