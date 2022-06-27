“We wanted to see if there were any differences in the emotional scores between the different versions, and we found some interesting things,” he continues. “In the first version, everything happens much faster, and Hamlet is more decisive in his actions. In later versions, the action is slowed down, and Hamlet agonizes more over what to do and whether or not to seek his revenge for much longer.

“In the shorter version, Hamlet is angrier and less fearful, but in later versions, the fear scores were higher, and the anger scores were lower.”

Ghita and his team are now looking at all 37 of Shakespeare’s plays and how emotion is expressed differently across their various genres. The bulk of the work is feeding each line of dialogue into the AI and teaching it how to detect emotions by different words.

Alison Menezes, a freshman computer science major, is one of the students helping teach Watson about Shakespeare. She says the team has about 60,000 lines of text to enter for the project, about half of which she is responsible for.

“We label and categorize each line, and I now have a way better understanding of AI than I did before,” she says. “I can see that it is different than the ‘magical technology’ I thought it was. There’s a lot of coding, a lot of logic to it.”

As a musician majoring in computer science, Menezes was drawn to the project because it blended her interests in computing and technology with the arts.

“This has allowed me to see how I can work in arts and literature while also being a STEM major,” she says. “I feel like there is a lot of potential for applying AI to the arts and music that I would love to explore.”

Ranwala agrees: “I have been able to learn how to work on a team of people who don’t necessarily have the same background as I do, such as an English professor or a statistician. But we have all been able to work together and bring in our own subject matter expertise and communicate with one another so that we all understand what we’re doing. In the real workplace, that’s what you need to be able to do.”