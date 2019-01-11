AN UNEXPECTED OPPORTUNITY

GROWING UP IN WASHINGTON, D.C., meant school field trips to the Smithsonian, family outings to famous monuments and galleries, and summer jobs interning for members of Congress. Until she got older, she wasn’t aware how much the nation’s capital had influenced her development.

“Those summer jobs got me thinking,” Kenney says. “I think I always thought I would have a career in public service, just growing up [in Washington]. That was always in my mind.”

Another thing that was in her mind as a teenager was attending an ACC school for college, something that sprung from many weekends on the couch with her family watching the University of Maryland and the University of Virginia play football. When she took a tour of Clemson one spring break, she knew she’d found her school.

“I just fell in love with Clemson,” she says. “It was beautiful and charming, and everybody was friendly. That settled it. That was easy.”

For Kenney, the move to South Carolina was a welcome change from Washington. Clemson was a place for her to spread her wings, and she took advantage of every opportunity by exploring her interests inside the classroom and out. For instance, she majored in political science, but classes in Spanish and international agriculture drew her attention. She also served on the student Supreme Court and as a referee for intramural sports.

Her varied interests continued after Clemson when she moved on to Tulane University to pursue a master’s in Latin American Studies. But even in grad school, Kenney didn’t have a clear plan for her career until an opportunity she wasn’t expecting arose. As she was finishing up her degree, a group of grad school friends encouraged her to sign up with them for the foreign service officer test. So she did — and passed.

“I didn’t really know what it was or what I was going to do, so I said, ‘Well, sure. What the heck?’” she says. “And then I passed the test and the oral exam. And then I got offered a job.”