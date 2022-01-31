Induction

For those unfamiliar with improv, improvisational comedy is a form of theater where the entire performance is unplanned and unscripted. Actors create spontaneous scenes based on random suggestions and their own quick thinking. It’s an art that requires vulnerability and a comfort in making mistakes.

I joined Mock Turtle Soup in Fall 2018 of my freshmen year at Clemson. Mock Turtle Soup’s flyer piqued my interest and I resolved to audition, mostly because I had enjoyed theater in elementary and middle school. However, I remember putting the troupe in the back of my mind as something that was interesting, but something I could live without. Perhaps it was a way to protect myself in the likely event that I didn’t do well at auditions.

Nonetheless, day one of auditions had me hooked and day two had me desperate. I wanted to make it into the troupe more than I had even wanted to get into Clemson. Miraculously, I received a callback for day three and eventually made it into the group.

On my first day of official practice, I stood nervously next to my fellow noobs (noob – a noun or adjective describing a person inexperienced in the ways of improv, a title only lost after a full year in the troupe). I remember the members of the troupe exclaiming how much they already loved me and repeating the same phrase, “Once a turtle, always a turtle,” over and over again. These people didn’t know me at all, yet they were already welcoming me into their tight-knit family.

That day, I was inducted into a forever family filled with all sorts of crazy people who accept me unconditionally.

Sean Place, the current president of the troupe and a fellow member of my noob class, says, “Some of the best people I’ve ever met have been through this troupe, and I owe every ounce of personal success I’ve had in college to this organization.”

Mock Turtle Soup demands a huge commitment, but one happily made. With practice three times a week for two hours each, we hone our improvisational skills by reading educational materials, watching videos and practicing — not to mention that we are 100 percent self-taught. We don’t have a professional improviser coach; rather, we are taught by a student president and vice president who were taught by presidents and vice presidents before them.

In addition to practices, we perform public shows once a month for an audience of up to 150 people. Once a year, it is also tradition to visit Chicago, a huge hub for comedy improv, where we take workshops and watch professional shows.