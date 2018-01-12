Parting Shot

The Tiger lifts a hand to the home side as Clemson faces off against Wake Forest for Homecoming this fall. Clemson held their own with a final score of 28-14, one of 11 wins during the regular season that propelled the Tigers to the playoffs.
