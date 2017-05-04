BEHAVING BADLY

Having an infuriated high school basketball coach launch a chair at you, or a restaurant supervisor who manages through intimidation and shame can have life-altering consequences.
Those behaviors are part of what influenced two professors in Clemson’s College of Business to better understand what prompts abusive behavior by those in positions of authority, and they’ve spent a good part of their careers looking for answers.
Kristin Scott and Tom Zagenczyk, associate professors in the business school’s Department of Management, say disruptive, gossipy, retaliatory and bullying behaviors often associated with adolescents are all too common in the workplace, and they exact a heavy toll on businesses and their employees.
“You’d like to think in the 21st century people have evolved and learned to work side-by-side in a civil manner, but that frequently isn’t the case,” says Scott. “That kind of disruptive behavior is more prevalent than most people realize, and it exacts a toll on business productivity and employees’ emotional well-being.”
Scott and Zagenczyk are Clemson’s resident experts on workplace dysfunction. Whether it’s a boss who bullies, employees who retaliate, work-family conflict issues or snubbed co-workers, these two have collaborated on extensive organizational behavior research and its impact on workers and their employers.
In the last decade, their research surveyed several thousand employed adults through online questionnaires and other means. Most of the research involved field studies within organizations where employees were surveyed across multiple points in time, usually over three- to four-month periods.
The two researchers have seen and heard it all about strained relationships between employees, or with their bosses, through their academic endeavors and corporate experiences.
“There are many dynamics that make it difficult for some to play nice in the workplace sand box,” says Zagenczyk. “But there is usually an underlying influence that’s causing behavior problems with the bad boss or disruptive employee. It’s often a function of what’s going on at home, and the fallout hits them.”
Great article! I’ve told new grads many times to seek a great boss and coworkers in a first or second job. This will create a benchmark for you for the rest of your career regarding how other people should behave in the workplace. Still, there are more subtle workplace bullies out there than bullies who rant and yell.
I became so concerned about the negative effects of workplace bullying on the bullies’ targets – I wrote a book to help the targets of bullying figure out how to get it to stop and to end their stress.
“Not All Bullies Yell and Throw Things: How to Survive a Subtle Workplace Bully” is available at Amazon at this link: http://bit.ly/1U7k8dW
Please tell me if you feel this is a dysfunctional workplace. I worked for an organization that managed a resident community that also has a homeowner’s association governance. There are 1,500 residents residing in condominiums (homeowners/renters). The organization employs less than 30 individuals and many of them are blood-related. At the time, there were 2 sets of fathers and daughters, 2 sisters, their adult children, and in-laws and other non-related employees. I witnessed that two of the employees would consume alcohol (wine) at their desks towards the close of the day (4:30 p.m.) although some employees were still present in the building until 9 p.m. I was shocked the first time that I saw it but just kept doing my job. However, over time, I depended upon both of these employees for deadlines and projects, I became upset because there seemed to be less attention to getting the work done, and more on the “happy hour”. The manager also represented himself as the “human resources” person. I send an email to him stating my concerns about the alcohol consumption, however, he replies in writing that he has “No issues or concerns with it”, however, he will states that he will address the timeliness of deadlines with the coworker. The wine drinking goes on in the office for many years, also reported to me by two other employees. I had also spoken directly to another supervisor as well as the manager about many work-related problems, yet nothing changed or improved. After other incidences and continuing problems, including bullying by the manager and a coworker, I submitted my resignation and file a “toxic work environment” complaint with the board. The residents were very upset and petitioned for me to stay. They even had a meeting with the manager, and he asked me directly if I would reconsider and stay on. I told him that I wanted to talk to the board to let them know of the problems that I was experiencing, hoping that they would help me. I requested a meeting with the 10-member board of the homeowner’s association. The association attorney also attends the meeting and later I am also interviewed at work by yet another homeowner’s association attorney (without the presence of my attorney). I inform the entire board of the alcohol consumption in the office, which violated the personnel policy manual with termination upon 1st offense. I also bring to their attention many other company and personnel violations, including excessive and lewd profanity used in the office, fabricated stories about my work performance, pornography downloaded on my computer (never found out who did that, but blamed on the cleaning ladies who do not have computer passwords), my office desk tampered with, excessive discourtesy, sabotage and interference of my work, and other violations. After the meeting, I rescind my resignation because of the tremendous support of the residents and that I thought the board would respond favorably to comply with policies. However, the 10-member board, fully aware of the alcohol consumption allowed by the manager, and aware all of the other violations responded, “No action taken”. Nothing was done to hold any of the employees, including the manager accountable. The manager is extremely angry and screams at me in closed-door meetings several times. He tells me that all of the residents will “Think ill of me” if I stay and that they will not accept my letter to rescind my resignation. He tells me that, “Good business practice dictates that we not accept your letter to rescind your resignation”. I also felt retaliated against for reporting violations. I was also screamed at by the wine drinking coworker in front of another employee for reporting her to the attorney. It only got worse the more that I brought concerns and violations to co-workers and to those in management. One coworker even said, “I feel that you are always going to Daddy and telling on me”. (And they were not even blood-related!) I was totally dumbfounded, shocked and disgusted that a manager who also represented himself as the human resources person would allow alcohol consumption in the office, even though it violated policy and for me created a toxic work environment. There was a terrible sense of arrogance, entitlement, and rudeness by the one employee. There were constant belittling, demeaning and degrading insults by both the manager and this coworker towards me. It was one of the most unprofessional, unethical, uncivil and dysfunctional environments that I had ever worked for.
Are we talking about perceived abuse or real abuse? Holding someone unconditionally accountable for meeting reasonable objectives is not abuse. However, an unmotivated employee would probably call it abuse. A leadership team that has a unwavering commitment to meeting a very necessary objective may be perceived as abusive when they hold their associates accountable for not meeting end goals and interim goals. This article seems to create a ready-made excuse for an employee that is performing badly due to a lack of commitment. Additionally, I believe the general premise is harmful to our graduates that read the article. For that reason, I am disappointed to see it in the Clemson World.
I read the same article and didn’t see what you’re seeing. The researchers make it pretty clear in defining unacceptable behavior with words like bullying, humiliate, shame, yelling and insults. Intelligent adults don’t hold one another accountable for performance by yelling, shaming and bullying. If the employer-employee dynamic requires yelling for work to be accomplished, either the manager or the employee needs to be replaced and ownership needs to address its hiring practices.
I think a company built with fear will not make a loyal employee,
if the worker is not loyal to his company, certainly the company will not be able to grow.
I have worked in the software industry for over 29 years and have witnessed and been on the receiving end of bullying in the work place. I am glad to see Clemson recognize the existence of it and try to do something about it. However, I believe it would be naive to believe it can be eliminated. I am sad to say it is too tightly woven into the fabric of our professional society today to be history tomorrow. Given that it is the job of Clemson University and other Universities to prepare young people for the work force, it would be crucial to speak of it in the classroom and teach the next workforce how to better deal with it when it happens, because it will happen. It is probably one the biggest challenges facing employees today. I know it has been a big part of my professional life and that came as a big surprise to me.
Two years ago my company had cutbacks and now I am contracting as none of the companies want to hire perm IT professionals. I have been at this engagement for a year, and the contract will be over soon. I am 63 years old (grad 1975) and a Senior QA analyst with over 15 years experience. Because I was a contractor however, when mgmt got stressed they took it out on the contractors. In this past year I was yelled at and belittled numerous times, to the point where other contractors saw it and were horrified. I just wanted you to add this dilemma to your studies, that companies are treating contractors very badly because they know they can. We need the job and there is no one to protect us as we are not perm. It has been a very sad experience.You should ask other contractors their experience. Note that I have been in the workforce for years, so you need to ask folks like me, who have not come up in the ranks with this behavior.