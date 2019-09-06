PROVISIONS / SPIRITS & SWEETS / GARB / TRIMMINGS / DIVERSIONS
Marshallberg Farm
Caviar & Smoked Sturgeon Duo
$130
When he was a political science major, Brian Reburn ’07 never imagined he’d be intimately involved with producing caviar. A small family business, Marshallberg Farm is owned by his wife Lianne’s family, and its size belies the fact that it’s the largest producer of Russian Sturgeon meat and Osetra caviar in North America.
Van Cleve Gourmet Seafood
Chesapeake Family-Sized Blue Crab Pie
$49.99
Monica Van Cleve-Talbert ’08 and her mother and sister founded The Van Cleve Seafood Co. in 2013, a spinoff from the seafood market and restaurant they operated for 13 years in Spotsylvania, Virginia. One of their signature products is this blue crab pie, featured last year in Oprah Magazine’s “O” List of Favorite Things.
The Nut House
Small & Large Pecan Sampler
$25 / $35
The Nut House is owned and operated by Yon Family Farms in Ridge Spring, South Carolina. Kevin ’98 and Lydia McGill ’87, M ’89 operate the farm, along with Nicole Schutte Yon ’14, Corbin N. Yon ’16, Thomas Drake Yon ’14 and Sally Yon Harrison ’13.
Geechie Boy Mill
Grits, Cornmeal, Preserves, Dressings and More
$3.95-$24.00
From their farm on Edisto Island, South Carolina, Greg ’01, M ’02 and Betsy McKoy ’04 Johnsman supply individuals and restaurants around the country with their small-batch Geechie Boy grits, flour and cornmeal ground in the farm’s four historic mills.
Bradford Watermelons
Watermelon Pickles
$14
Nat Bradford ’97 found seeds from his grandfather’s renowned heirloom watermelon and set about reintroducing it to the world. Order these pickles now; if you’re lucky enough to be in Sumter next summer, swing by and buy a watermelon. Better yet, grow your own (see “Diversions” below).
Split Creek Farm
Feta Marinated in Oil
$11
Jessica Bell ’01 started volunteering at Split Creek Farm, a commercial Grade A goat dairy, before she was old enough to work. She was later hired and then became the owner in 2017. The farm regularly wins awards in national competitions for their cheese, fudge and milk.
White House Plantation
Charleston Gold Rice
$11
Don Quattlebaum ’76 is the owner of White House Plantation in Georgetown, South Carolina, the last piece of high ground on the Pee Dee River before it joins the Black River flowing toward Winyah Bay. The property dates back to 1735, which means that this is the fourth century that rice has been grown there. It was sold to duck hunters in the 1920s, but Quattlebaum has reclaimed this piece to pursue his “quest to grow gold.”
Sold through Geechie Boy Mill at
geechieboymill.com/product-category/grains
