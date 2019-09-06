PROVISIONS  /   SPIRITS & SWEETS   /   GARB   /   TRIMMINGS   /   DIVERSIONS

Marshallberg Farm

Caviar & Smoked Sturgeon Duo
$130

When he was a political science major, Brian Reburn ’07 never imagined he’d be intimately involved with producing caviar. A small family business, Marshallberg Farm is owned by his wife Lianne’s family, and its size belies the fact that it’s the largest producer of Russian Sturgeon meat and Osetra caviar in North America.

marshallbergfarm.com

Van Cleve Gourmet Seafood

Chesapeake Family-Sized Blue Crab Pie
$49.99

Monica Van Cleve-Talbert ’08 and her mother and sister founded The Van Cleve Seafood Co. in 2013, a spinoff from the seafood market and restaurant they operated for 13 years in Spotsylvania, Virginia. One of their signature products is this blue crab pie, featured last year in Oprah Magazine’s “O” List of Favorite Things.

vancleveseafood.com

The Nut House

Small & Large Pecan Sampler
$25 / $35

The Nut House is owned and operated by Yon Family Farms in Ridge Spring, South Carolina. Kevin ’98 and Lydia McGill ’87, M ’89 operate the farm, along with Nicole Schutte Yon ’14, Corbin N. Yon ’16, Thomas Drake Yon ’14 and Sally Yon Harrison ’13.

nuthouseandcountrymarket.com

Geechie Boy Mill

Grits, Cornmeal, Preserves, Dressings and More
$3.95-$24.00

From their farm on Edisto Island, South Carolina, Greg ’01, M ’02 and Betsy McKoy ’04 Johnsman supply individuals and restaurants around the country with their small-batch Geechie Boy grits, flour and cornmeal ground in the farm’s four historic mills.

geechieboymill.com

Bradford Watermelons

Watermelon Pickles
$14

Nat Bradford ’97 found seeds from his grandfather’s renowned heirloom watermelon and set about reintroducing it to the world. Order these pickles now; if you’re lucky enough to be in Sumter next summer, swing by and buy a watermelon. Better yet, grow your own (see “Diversions” below).

bradfordwatermelons.com

Split Creek Farm

Feta Marinated in Oil
$11

Jessica Bell ’01 started volunteering at Split Creek Farm, a commercial Grade A goat dairy, before she was old enough to work. She was later hired and then became the owner in 2017. The farm regularly wins awards in national competitions for their cheese, fudge and milk.

splitcreek.com

White House Plantation

Charleston Gold Rice
$11

Don Quattlebaum ’76 is the owner of White House Plantation in Georgetown, South Carolina, the last piece of high ground on the Pee Dee River before it joins the Black River flowing toward Winyah Bay. The property dates back to 1735, which means that this is the fourth century that rice has been grown there. It was sold to duck hunters in the 1920s, but Quattlebaum has reclaimed this piece to pursue his “quest to grow gold.”

Sold through Geechie Boy Mill at
geechieboymill.com/product-category/grains

Six & Twenty Distillery

Old Money Single Batch Whiskey
5-Grain Bourbon Whiskey
$39.99
Carolina Cream
$22.99

David Raad ’95, better known as DR, is the founder and CEO of this craft distillery that embodies the spirit of Upstate South Carolina. They mash, ferment, distill, age and bottle on-site in Powdersville, South Carolina.

sixandtwentydistillery.com

Embrew

Sweetened Tea Bags
10 for $10.95

Embrew bills itself as the “world’s first sweetened artisan tea bags.” Ashley Haywood ’04 says that year after year, she kept looking for a tea bag with sugar inside. What she’s created isn’t just a simple black tea with cane sugar, but ethically sourced loose-leaf grade teas from small farms, processed with care and combined with a touch of sweetness.

embrew.com

Collettey’s Cookies

Freshly Baked Cookies
12 for $24.95

Born in 1990 with Down Syndrome, Collette Divitto graduated from the ClemsonLIFE program in 2013 and was determined to open her own business and live independently. Her story has been picked up by international media, and Collettey’s Cookies now employs 13 people, several with disabilities.

colletteys.com

The Pound Cake Man

Chocolate Chocolate Chip Pound Cake
$30

Jeff Bennett ’82 started baking for office birthdays and word spread. Now, he bakes and ships pound cakes across the country.

lbcakes.com

Billiam

Billiam Custom Jeans
From $250

Bill Mitchell ’10 started sewing in his apartment during college and never quit. His Greenville-based company still designs, cuts, sews and finishes every pair of jeans in house.

billiamjeans.com

Bangs

High Tops
$60

When Hannah Davis ’09 was studying abroad in China, she fell in love with the olive green, army-style shoes worn by workers across the country. The name “Bangs” comes from the Mandarin character for “help,” and every pair purchased benefits a nonprofit working to address social change.

bangsshoes.com

Loggerhead Apparel

Men’s & Women’s Bellwether 360 Polo
$68
Youth Hatchlings Polo
$44

Sara Raynor Painter ’05 and her husband say that their passion and pride for South Carolina — its people and beauty, its wildlife and economy — led to Loggerhead Apparel. Ten percent of revenue from their “American-grown, American-made” clothing is donated to local causes supporting the Loggerhead sea turtle.

loggerheadapparel.com

Soda City Sewing

Orange Corduroy Longall or Dress with Tiger
$50

After working for 11 years as a fundraiser for a nonprofit, Bayne Brasel Dangerfield ’03 wanted more flexibility, so she started Soda City Sewing. Described as “not your typical monogramming shop,” Soda City offers children’s clothes that are made to order in South Carolina.

sodacitysewing.com

A Dapper Sandlapper

Orange and Purple Gingham Bow Tie
Tiger Stripes Bow Tie
$30

With a degree in performing arts, Nick Kumala ’13 had plans for a career in arts administration. While shopping for a new bow tie, he was struck by how boring department store ties can be. After a quilting class and online tutorials, he launched A Dapper Sandlapper in 2015, making fun and novel bow ties.

adappersandlapper.com

Bella K

Game Day Collection
Resort Collection
$26.95

On a spring break trip to Florida in 2006, Kari Thompson McCormick ’97 saw an enterprising idea amid the sun, sandals and banana-clad bikers: handmade, bandana-covered flip flops.

bellakstyle.com

Southern Fried Cotton

Southern Fried Short-Sleeved T-Shirts
$25.95

Chris Bandy ’92 and his two business partners are owners of
Southern Fried Cotton, a Southern-themed apparel brand that aims to “smash country with coastal, prep with grit, and vintage with new.”

southernfriedcotton.com

Ash Hoffman Fine Jewelry

Tigre 1.5 in. or 2 in. Sterling Silver Hand-Hammered Cuff
From $675
Rugído 3/4 in. Sterling Silver Cuff
From $350

Ashley Hoffman ’07 traveled to Uganda as an intern architect and returned home with a fascination for jewelry after learning techniques from women in the village. Shortly after, she enrolled in a jewelry school and finished as a certified master jeweler. She was named JTV’s Rockstar Designer in 2015, winning their first designer competition.

ashhoffmanjewelry.com

Billiam

Alligator Leather Wallets
$350

Along with custom jeans (see “Garb”), Bill Mitchell ’10 offers hand-crafted accessories like these custom Clemson-themed wallets made from Mississippi alligator, tanned and dyed in Georgia, and hand sewn in Greenville. A portion of sales is donated to fight human trafficking.

billiamjeans.com

Hook + Gaff

Hook + Gaff Watches
From $350

Hook+Gaff, the brain child of Michael Sims ’03 and Gash Clayton ’03, offers high-quality watches stylish enough for a night on the town but rugged enough for offshore fishing trips — with a unique crown placement that doesn’t press the skin.

hookandgaff.com

Piper Buck Custom Purses

Clutch Bags
$140-260

Caroline Stevenson Furman ’91 and Julie P. Schlageter (parent of a current student) have collaborated on many projects over the years, so when they commiserated about trying to find the perfect clutch, they decided to do what they do best: create it themselves.

piperbuck.com

Grainger McKoy

Hand-Cut Money Clip
$169
Fly Cufflinks
$250

Grainger McKoy ’69 is best known for his incredible sculptures of birds in flight. A few years ago, he began creating some smaller sculptures and casting them into jewelry. The Fly Cufflinks are the first item of jewelry designed by Grainger McKoy Jr. ’92.

graingermckoy.com

Goldbug Collection

Hammered Crest Cufflinks
$100
Goldbug Drop Earrings
$115

Mariana “Mini” Hay ’13 says, “In Charleston, you look up and see church steeples and look down and see cockroaches; these are the icons of our Holy City.” A native of Charleston, Hay has elevated the common cockroach to an art form. Her sister, Kathleen Hay Hagood ’10, handles sales and marketing.

goldbugcollection.com

Laura Cox Designs

Earrings
From $28

Laura Cox ’10 began by making a few necklaces for family and friends, then opened an Etsy shop. Shocked by the response, she was able to pursue it full time after less than a year. Now she works from home with two little boys and lives out her entrepreneurial dreams.

lauracoxcollection.com

Bear Walker Premium Boards

Garrick Cruiser Skateboard
From $200

Taking his graphics background, carving skills and creativity to the limit, Bear Walker ’11 is constantly innovating with his custom skateboard designs. Collaborations, stock boards and shots of customs (with designs ranging from spider webs to science fiction) can be found online.

bearwalker.com

Douglas Piper Printmaker

Earrings
$145 Framed / $90 Unframed

Doug Piper ’09 says he has been “fascinated by the magnitude of the mountains and the ocean” all of his life. His love of the outdoors and of Clemson is reflected in his linoleum block prints.

douglaspiper.com

Brent Pafford

Handmade Marbled Porcelain Vase with Textured Glaze and Glittered Bottoms
Approximately 6″ X 5″ $100 Each

Brent Pafford M ’14 is a ceramic artist in Eugene, Oregon, who exhibits all over the country. These vases are part of his “Popjct” collection, which he describes as “an object questioning the compulsion to objectify and idolize the self and its distinctiveness.”

brentpafford.com

Jessica Reynolds Art

Print
$40
Tea Towel
$18

Jessica Reynolds ’09 is a painter who creates original paintings, tea towels, ornaments and other home accessories.

jessicareynoldsart.com

Nancy Lemon

Emma and Muse
From $16.99

Nancy Lemon ’02 is a freelance illustrator in Charleston. She originally wrote and illustrated the delightful Emma and Muse to demonstrate she could create consistent characters around a single narrative. She obviously succeeded. She also offers mugs, shirts and prints.

nancylemon.com

Kanga | The Kase Mate

12-pack Kase Mate
$29.95

After suffering through warm beer at Clemson tailgates, Logan LaMance ’18, Austin Maxwell ’17, Ryan Frazier ’17 and Teddy Giard ’20 married the idea of a can insulator and a cooler to create the Kase Mate. They created the product, then launched a Kickstarter campaign. An appearance on Shark Tank vaulted the company to instant prominence.

buykanga.com

Bradford Watermelons

Bradford Watermelons Seeds
$10 per Packet of 12 Seeds

Nat Bradford ’97 resurrected his grandfather’s heirloom watermelons, and now you can grow them too. Complete planting instructions included.

bradfordwatermelons.com

Emily B. Martin

Creatures of Light trilogy
From $6.99 each

National park ranger by summer, author/illustrator the rest of the year, Emily Benson Martin ’10, M ’12 draws rich inspiration from the natural world in her young adult fiction. In addition to her books, she offers prints and cards.

emilybmartin.net

Enchantment Essentials

Autumn Fig Soap, Lavender Soap, Lemongrass & Poppy Seed Soap, Oatmeal, Goat’s Milk & Honey Soap & Tiger Stripe Soap
$6

Adina Oree Starke ’07 is a photographer and graphic designer, but was inspired to make natural, skin-safe and great-smelling handmade bath products including soaps, bath bombs, sugar scrubs, lotion bars and whipped body butters.

enchantmentessentials.com

