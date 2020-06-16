How the Clemson Family went above and beyond during the pandemic
The history books will have something to say about these unprecedented days, when a global pandemic compelled Clemson University’s faculty and staff to evolve, adapt and transform.
The changes transpired moment by moment at first. Then, we found ourselves adjusting day by day until the cadence of college in the age of COVID-19 no longer became a response. It became our reality.
Here are some of the stories of Clemson’s people. We share them as a simple record of deeds great and small that have kept us safe, brought us comfort and cared for our community. Individually, they serve to inspire. Collectively, they remind us of how we rose to some of our greatest challenges, found joy amid tragedy and even overcame our worst fears.
Developing serologic testing
A team of Clemson researchers are volunteering their time and resources as part of a statewide effort to develop serologic tests that could play a key role in reigniting South Carolina’s economy and protecting healthcare professionals on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Food resource map
Clemson faculty and staff, in coordination with the United Way and Ten at the Top, have created an interactive map that provides information on different food resources across the Upstate for individuals and families facing food insecurity.
Theatre classes during COVID-19
It would have been a tall order for Carol Collins to conduct her playwriting, improvisation and honors theatre appreciation classes without face-to-face interaction. So when classes switched to an online format after spring break, Collins’s chief priority was to maintain collaboration and communication among her students.
Using artificial intelligence to battle the novel coronavirus
Ilya Safro, an associate professor of computer science, says that his team will soon roll out a new artificial intelligence system aimed at helping researchers explore the scientific literature as they strive for new discoveries to combat the novel coronavirus.
A vital interpreter
The Greenville Journal featured faculty member Jason Hurdich, South Carolina’s only certified deaf interpreter, serving as an interpreter during the pandemic.
Cleaning and sanitizing masks
A nationwide partnership of scientists and engineers, including Mark Johnson of Clemson University, is working on new methods of cleaning and sanitizing medical masks to help protect healthcare providers from COVID-19.
Parenting during a pandemic
Parenting during a pandemic has its challenges. According to Iryna Sharaievska, assistant professor in Clemson’s parks, recreation and tourism management department, prioritizing family leisure time can help us more effectively balance work, children, pets, financial pressures and fear of the unknown.
Sanitizing masks
Melinda Harman of Clemson University is volunteering her time to explore how hospitals could wash and sanitize medical masks without having to ship them elsewhere or buy an expensive piece of equipment.
‘Printing’ more ventilators
“All I did was hit ‘print.’” That’s the way Tim Pruett describes his involvement in producing a 3D ventilator expander prototype. Pruett’s modest, self-effacing personality masks an artist who is deft at manipulating the HP Jet Fusion 3D printer. He recently provided potentially life-saving proof of concept prototypes to one of Clemson University’s upstate healthcare partners.
Protecting grocery shoppers
Student Carleigh Coffin and Ashlyn Soule are working to design a device that could protect grocery shoppers:
Student teaching during the pandemic
How Clemson’s College of Education, its student teachers and numerous partner districts adapted to COVID-19.
Miles of heart: More stories of faculty and staff
More stories of Clemson faculty and staff who went above and beyond: