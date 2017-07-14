Features
New workers in town
For the fourth year in a row, a herd of hungry goats has arrived on campus to devour dense tangles of invasive plants that have plagued portions of campus for decades.
Revival
Brent Beason first traveled to Slater Mill on a sales call with his father in 2000. In 2016, with the mill facing closure, Beason returned to purchase it, saving 57 jobs and creating new ones. His company is one of many breathing new life into the textile industry by sharpening its focus on advanced materials.
New workers in town
For the fourth year in a row, a herd of hungry goats has arrived on campus to devour dense tangles of invasive plants that have plagued portions of campus for decades.
A national championship helps all of us win
Watching the Clemson Tigers win the school’s second football national championship was a moment we will never forget.
No man (or animal) is an island
Brackett Hall is home to "Spiral Mesh," a series of sculptures by Charleston-based artist Joe Walters.
Yosemite: Kristen & Atticus Mabry ’11
We started planning this trip with my uncle (a Carolina Law graduate)…
Travelers Spring 2017
Travelers are Bill and Ann McCrary '79, Rob and Nancy Holmes '78 and Rick and Suzanne McLeod '78 in Paris.