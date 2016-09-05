Though decades apart in age, Chris Ray and Roy Ogle formed a strong bond over a shared love of Southern peas, plant breeding and Clemson.
Three new historical markers at Clemson are tangible reminders of the University’s full history — a history not as idyllic as the well-manicured lawn of Bowman field and the picture-perfect walk by the library.
It’s a warm, humid morning in Charleston and the call of…
For Christine Tedesco art and life all bleed into one. Art is…
We were enjoying a 13-day tour of Italy in September 2016. Venice…
California: Robert Duvall '84 and sons Jacob and James in Yosemite National Park. And more photos from the Summer Fall 2016 issue.