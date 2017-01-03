Features
Divine Denim
Bill Mitchell made his first pair of jeans in his dorm room. Now he's an evangelist in the denim revival.
Setting a new bar for research and scholarship
As a public, land-grant institution, the responsibility to…
Golden Girl: Brianna Rollins ’13
One, two, three — jump. One, two, three — jump. With a…
Maui: Bob ’78 and Lee Ann Sattazahn
Bob ’78 and Lee Anne Sattazahn celebrated Clemson's championship…
Travelers Winter 2017
Travelers are Bill and Ann McCrary '79, Rob and Nancy Holmes '78 and Rick and Suzanne McLeod '78 in Paris.