Cadence Count: The Brooks Center for Performing Arts

It may not pack in 80,000-plus for events like Memorial Stadium, but the Brooks Center for the Performing Arts plays a crucial role in the life of the University and the community. While it serves as a location for stellar performances by outstanding artists, it also fulfills its mission of encouraging emerging artists and experimental works, inviting a broader audience to enjoy performances and providing resources and support for performing arts students and faculty.

In addition to student ensemble performances, the Brooks Center sponsors four series of events: The Boni Belle Brooks Series, the premier series that presents jazz, opera, musicals and plays, ballet, modern dance and symphony orchestras; the Utsey Chamber Music Series, which presents up-and-coming stars free of of charge; the Family Series, offering family-friendly entertainment for all; and the Eskridge Tri-Art Series, which opens the world of performing arts to school children.

