2020 Welcome Back Festival Canceled

For the last 35 years, the Alumni Association and the Student Alumni Council have sponsored the Welcome Back Festival in downtown Clemson, with local vendors offering a variety of merchandise and food. The event raises approximately $18,000 each year for student scholarships through the Student Alumni Council Scholarship Endowment Fund.

Due to COVID-19, the Alumni Association and the Student Alumni Council made the difficult decision to postpone this year’s Welcome Back Festival in the hope of hosting a similar event in the spring of 2021.

To support the Student Alumni Council Scholarship Endowment Fund, visit iamatiger.clemson.edu/giving and use the “Search for a Fund” feature to search “Student Alumni Council (S.A.C.) Scholarship Endowment.” A gift of any amount can make a difference in the lives of Clemson students.