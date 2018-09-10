Alaska: Tempel '13

Alaska: David Tempel III ’13

David Tempel III ’13 and his wife, Danielle, went on an Alaskan cruise to get married in Juneau, Alaska, on September 2, 2018, near the Mendenhall glacier. The next day, they traveled to Skagway where they took a helicopter ride and got to hike on the Chilkat glacier. Since the weather was so good that day, the guides took a group picture, something they hadn’t done in 3 years due to bad weather. The Tempels documented this amazing experience the only way an alumni of Clemson could: with a Tiger Tag in the picture!

