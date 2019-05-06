Cambodia: Tom Doss ’71

During a trip to Mainland Southeast Asia (including Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos) in March 2019, Tom Doss ’71 and his wife, Joyce, visited Siem Reap/Angkor, Cambodia, to explore the temples of Angkor Wat, Ta Prohm, Angkor Tom and Bayon built in the 12th and 13th centuries.

“The temple area was covered by jungle for many centuries until French naturalist Henri Mouhot discovered them around 1860,” writes Tom. “Since then, many countries around the world have been involved in their ongoing restoration.”