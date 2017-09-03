CLUB ACTIVITIES

Edisto

The Edisto Clemson Club held their annual winter/spring meeting, “Paws and Celebrate,” where they celebrated Clemson’s football national championship. Staff and students from ClemsonLIFE attended and shared information about the program for students with intellectual disabilities who desire a postsecondary experience on a college campus. Bill Spiers gave an update about Clemson football. Spiers, a two-sport athlete at Clemson and former professional baseball player, has returned to finish his Clemson degree while working with the football program. The annual “Spirit of the Tiger Award” was presented to longtime IPTAY Rep and county chairman Kenneth Buck (pictured left).

Twin Cities

On Saturday, April 29, Twin Cities Clemson Club members and their families cheered on the Twin Cities’ new Major League Soccer team, the Minnesota United FC. The team has a Clemson connection: Assistant Coach Ian Fuller ’10 is a former Clemson soccer player. Fuller played at Clemson between ’98 and ’01 and left early for the MLS Superdraft. In fact, the Twin Cities Clemson Club has four former soccer players including Fuller, and all were in attendance for the event. Club members had a fun day supporting Fuller and the Minnesota United and look forward to making it an annual event!

Do you have club news and photos? Send them in to nspitle@clemson.edu.

Please include names and class years of those in the photos.