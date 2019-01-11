Cozy Reads

EMILY B. MARTIN ’10, M ’12, freelance illustrator and author of the fantasy adventure trilogy Creatures of Light, shares her favorite reads for winter, each paired with a delicious tea for sipping: “Some are heartwarming, some are thrilling, but all are best enjoyed with a mug of something hot.” Illustrations by Emily B. Martin

Picture Book

The Quiltmaker’s Gift by Jeff Brumbeau; illustrated by Gail de Marcken: Curl up and read it to your children or grandchildren by the fire.

Young Adult

The Belles by Dhonielle Clayton: Teens and adults alike will savor this decadent, dark fantasy where nothing is as it seems.

Fantasy

The Golem and the Jinni by Helene Wecker: This magical tale set in 20th-century New York City draws from both Jewish and Arabic folklore.

Historical Fiction

The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane by Lisa See: Follow this moving story about tradition, tea, farming and the connection between mothers and daughters.

Nonfiction

The Home Place: Memoirs of a Colored Man’s Love Affair with Nature by J. Drew Lanham: Written by a Clemson alumnus and professor and set in the South Carolina sandhills, this lyrical memoir delves into themes of identity and sense of place.

Science Fiction

The Martian by Andy Weir: A suspenseful castaway novel chronicling a man’s struggle to survive alone on Mars.