New Online Degree Designed to Meet Big Data Demands

For the third year in a row, the number one job in the United States is data scientist, according to Glassdoor, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects there will be 11.5 million data science job openings by 2026.

Business leaders in an array of industries — health care, manufacturing, finance, transportation, energy, defense and more — are finding it more difficult to hire talent for data analytics than any other position, largely because these lucrative careers, paying up to $150,000 per year, require an advanced education.

To meet this demand, Clemson is launching a new Master of Science in Data Science and Analytics online degree this summer for working professionals. Faculty from the College of Business and College of Science consulted with industry experts to design a curriculum consisting of five courses in mathematical and statistical sciences and five courses in business analytics and management.

“Students will be taught how to perform proper data analysis and then apply the results to datadriven managerial decisions,” said Ellen Breazel, senior lecturer in the school of mathematical and statistical sciences. Breazel also said the degree’s cohort model, which allows each incoming class to take classes together, will enhance collaboration and interaction in all their courses.

“It’s also very conducive for companies that want to send a contingent of their employees to the program at one time,” said Russ Purvis, associate professor of business analytics and information systems.

For more information about the program, visit www.clemson.edu/graduate/academics/ms-dsa/index.html .