England: Kent Jenkins ’91, Pam Hartley Keown ’91, Kathryn Jenkins ’18, Jay Jenkins ’19, Rachael Keown ’19, Allie Jenkins ’20 and Crawford Keown ’22

Kent Jenkins ’91 and his wife, Susan; Pam Hartley Keown ’91 and her husband, Chris; Kathryn Jenkins ’18; Jay Jenkins ’19; Rachael Keown ’19; Allie Jenkins ’20; Crawford Keown ’22 and Hartley Keown took a group shot in front of Windsor Castle on the day of the Cotton Bowl (Dec. 29, 2018), in which Clemson beat Notre Dame to advance to the national championship. “If you have to be out of the country on game day, at least be with fellow Tigers!”