New Members to Serve as Order of the Oak Ambassadors

The Order of the Oak supports the University with the gifts of wisdom and guidance

Many years ago, under the shade of a large oak tree on the grounds of Fort Hill, our University began with a small meeting of the original seven trustees in whom Thomas Green Clemson entrusted the fulfillment of his vision for the establishment of a high seminary of learning. Inspired by that seminal moment, in January 2021, the Clemson University Foundation established a group of trusted advocates called the Order of the Oak.

Order of the Oak ambassadors provide wisdom, guidance and momentum as the University moves forward. They are chosen based on their leadership, experience, loyalty and generosity to the University, and their ability to inspire others. They adhere to the University’s fundraising goals to steer their mission and strategy and work closely with the Clemson University Foundation and the division of Advancement.

Recently, five new Order of the Oak ambassadors were named: Johnny and Kristen Evans, Bill and Laura Pelham, Brook and Pam Smith, Bob and Pat Jordan, and Ken and Layne Smith.

They join the founding cohort of Order of the Oak ambassadors: Gerald and Candi Glenn, Brent and Blair Beason, Phil and Mary Bradley, Dan and Nancy Garrison, Bob and Susan Hambright, Allen and Suzie Martin, Albert and Gayle McAlister, Mitch and Carla Norville, Bart and Marion Proctor, Bob and Kaye Stanzione, Sharon and Ric Struthers, Emily and Jack Wallace, Amy and Rob Yoder, and Mark and Karen Phillips.

These leaders are ready to meet the changes and challenges of the future direction of our University, fulfilling our founder’s vision and upholding our land-grant mission. “It is an honor and privilege to serve as a founding ambassador of the Order of the Oak,” says Gerald Glenn, chair. “We are proud to work with University leadership to move Clemson forward.”