Consortium to create next-generation electronic vehicle tech and talent

The unprecedented need to develop a workforce that can build and service electric and autonomous vehicles and develop the cybersecurity to protect them is the driving force behind a new consortium based in South Carolina.

The consortium, named Collaborative Research: REVVED, short for Revolutionizing Electric Vehicle Education, is receiving $2.83 million from the National Science Foundation to fund the project.

As part of the consortium, Clemson is partnering with Greenville Technical College, Spartanburg Community College and Trident Technical College.

The consortium will conduct evidence-based research studies to investigate the integration of virtual and augmented reality systems to support electric vehicle manufacturing and education.

One of the main goals is to strengthen learning and retention among students from rural areas, veterans and students who are from groups underrepresented in the workforce. Digital learning systems are especially attractive for students who are nontraditional and underrepresented in the workforce, researchers said.

Industry partners involved are BMW, Michelin, Bosch, Daimler, Proterra and Volvo.