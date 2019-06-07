Spain: Audrey McFall ’21, Catie Haenel ’21, Charlie Pickens ’21, Emma Turpin ’21, Laughton Short ’21, Nick Murphy ’21, Charlie O’Tuel ’21 and Duncan Ellison ’21

Audrey McFall ’21, Catie Haenel ’21, Charlie Pickens ’21, Emma Turpin ’21, Laughton Short ’21, Nick Murphy ’21, Charlie O’Tuel ’21 and Duncan Ellison ’21 hiked 241 stairs to go see the chapel at San Juan de Gaztelugatxe during a study abroad opporunity in Bilboa, Spain. “The location is very famous in Spanish culture and also where some of ‘Game of Thrones’ was filmed. Go Tigers!”