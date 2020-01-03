Summer Clemson Fun

Summer ScholarsAre you exploring summer possibilities for your children or grandchildren? Do you have a high school student interested in attending Clemson? Clemson University Summer Scholars offers weeklong sessions May 31-August 1 for high-achieving middle and high school students on topics that range from architecture and engineering to packaging science and professional golf management. The early bird registration deadline is April 1.

 | Clemson sponsors numerous other overnight camps and day camps for elementary, middle and high school students. Go to clemson.edu/summer/camps for more information.

