1 Germantown Butchertown Hall is one of my favorite restaurants in Nashville. If you’ve ever been to The Smokin’ Pig in Clemson, you know it’s next to impossible to find barbecue that compares. Butchertown Hall comes pretty close. I typically order brisket, but the pulled pork, chicken and Instagram-worthy cheeseburger are also great options.

PRO TIP You can make reservations during the week but not on the weekends.