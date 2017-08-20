Yokohama, Japan: Meagan Hoffman ’13, Tate Fennell ’11 and Lauren McDonald ’15

In May, I had the opportunity to travel to Yokohama, Japan for business with Nissan North America. I traveled with fellow Clemson alumna Meagan Hoffman ’13 and met up with Tate Fennell ’11 — who is currently on Nissan North America foreign assignment in Japan. We spent two weeks analyzing and optimizing packaging for a new program model coming up during this fiscal year. It was a great experience exploring Japan with some fellow Tigers!