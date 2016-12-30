IF IT’S GAMEDAY, THERE’S A CLEMSON FLAG
If you’re one of those people who watches ESPN “College GameDay” each Saturday during football season, you’re sure to have seen a Clemson flag pop up behind the announcers. Pictured is Brian Crouse and his family at the University of Wisconsin’s GameDay. If you’re planning on being at a game that’s been designated as ESPN “College GameDay,” and you want to help #FlyTheFlag, email Bubba Britton at bubba@clemson.edu.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!