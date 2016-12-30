IF IT’S GAMEDAY, THERE’S A CLEMSON FLAG

/ in / 0 Comments / by:

If you’re one of those people who watches ESPN “College GameDay” each Saturday during football season, you’re sure to have seen a Clemson flag pop up behind the announcers. Pictured is Brian Crouse and his family at the University of Wisconsin’s GameDay. If you’re planning on being at a game that’s been designated as ESPN “College GameDay,” and you want to help #FlyTheFlag, email Bubba Britton at bubba@clemson.edu.

 

Proudly Clemson, even in Tuscaloosa This group of alumni might have been at ESPN’s “College GameDay” in Alabama, but Mark Johnson, Hope Burley, Morgan Eriksson, Leslie Olson, Bates Nunamaker, Allen Phillips and Will Hewston were wearing their orange and purple, sporting their rings and hoisting the Clemson flag. If you’re planning on being at a game that’s been designated as ESPN “College GameDay,” and you want to help #FlyTheFlag, email bubba@clemson.edu. Proudly Clemson, even in Tuscaloosa
Put a Ring on it Morgann Alcumbrack, Fleming Hall and Mary Catherine Harbin were three of the more than 1,700 students who purchased their Clemson rings this past fall. The three-day fall ring sale set a record for the most rings ever purchased in a semester. Put a Ring on it
