Career Resources at Your Fingertips
If you’ve been out of school at least a year, Alumni Career Services is available to provide career assistance that ranges from job boards and assessment tools to mentoring and networking/recruiting events. If you’re an employer looking to hire well-qualified employees, Alumni Career Services offers resources for you as well.
Available resources include:
- Clemson job board
- Assessments and exploration tools
- Résumé tools
- Links for military and retirees
- Job search engines
- HireCLEMSON recruiting/networking events in Atlanta, Charlotte, Charleston, Columbia and Greenville
- HireSouthCarolina Alumni Career Fair that includes other South Carolina colleges and universities
- Phone and in-person training
(as time permits) on the available tools and resources
- Mentoring opportunities
If you’ve been out of Clemson less than a year and need assistance, the Michelin Career Center is available to help.
Questions? Contact Debby Cremer, director of Alumni Career Services, at dcremer@clemson.edu or 864-656-0295.
