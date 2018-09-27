Career Resources at Your Fingertips

If you’ve been out of school at least a year, Alumni Career Services is available to provide career assistance that ranges from job boards and assessment tools to mentoring and networking/recruiting events. If you’re an employer looking to hire well-qualified employees, Alumni Career Services offers resources for you as well.

Available resources include:

  • Clemson job board
  • Assessments and exploration tools
  • Résumé tools
  • Links for military and retirees
  • Job search engines
  • HireCLEMSON recruiting/networking events in Atlanta, Charlotte, Charleston, Columbia and Greenville
  • HireSouthCarolina Alumni Career Fair that includes other South Carolina colleges and universities
  • Phone and in-person training
    (as time permits) on the available tools and resources
  • Mentoring opportunities

If you’ve been out of Clemson less than a year and need assistance, the Michelin Career Center is available to help.

Questions? Contact Debby Cremer, director of Alumni Career Services, at dcremer@clemson.edu or 864-656-0295.

