Career Resources at Your Fingertips

If you’ve been out of school at least a year, Alumni Career Services is available to provide career assistance that ranges from job boards and assessment tools to mentoring and networking/recruiting events. If you’re an employer looking to hire well-qualified employees, Alumni Career Services offers resources for you as well.

Available resources include:

Clemson job board

Assessments and exploration tools

Résumé tools

Links for military and retirees

Job search engines

HireCLEMSON recruiting/networking events in Atlanta, Charlotte, Charleston, Columbia and Greenville

HireSouthCarolina Alumni Career Fair that includes other South Carolina colleges and universities

Phone and in-person training

(as time permits) on the available tools and resources

Mentoring opportunities

If you’ve been out of Clemson less than a year and need assistance, the Michelin Career Center is available to help.

Questions? Contact Debby Cremer, director of Alumni Career Services, at dcremer@clemson.edu or 864-656-0295.