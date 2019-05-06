Colombia: Kayley Seawright ’14, Kate Gasparro ’14 and Brittany Pifer ’14

Kayley Seawright ’14, Kate Gasparro ’14 and Brittany Pifer ’14 visited Ciudad Perdida (“The Lost City”), a Colombian ruin in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta region.

“The only way to get to the ruins is a trek. Ours lasted for four days, averaging 34,000 steps, 339 flights of stairs and 12.8 miles per day,” writes Kayley. “Imagining the stories within these ruins dating back to 800 CE, some 650 years prior to Machu Picchu, and interacting with the indigenous people was humbling. This was once home to as many as 8,000 people and wasn’t even discovered until the late 1970s!”