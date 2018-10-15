Scotland: Brian Callahan ’99, M ’01, Ph.D. ’05 and Katie Callahan

Brian Callahan ’99, M ’01, Ph.D. ’05, director of Clemson Extension field operations, and Katie Callahan, director of the Clemson University Center for Watershed Excellence, visited Scotland to explore the Isle of Iona, which has been the victim of ancient Viking raids and a significant pilgrimage site for centuries. “We set off on a hike to one of the island’s amazing colorful beaches with turquoise waters, only to lose our way and walk nearly the whole perimeter of the island. It was our rugged pilgrimage of sorts with a whole lot of metaphors, considering the place!”