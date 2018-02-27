Tanzania

Tanzania: Charles Rogers ’10 and Rogers Coxe ’11

/ in / 0 Comments

Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity brothers Charles Rogers ’10 and Rogers Coxe ’11 and three others climbed 19,341 feet to the summit of Mt. Kilimanjaro, Tanzania, known as “the Roof of Africa.”

“… there, ahead, all he could see, as wide as all the world, great, high, and unbelievably white in the sun, was the square top of Kilimanjaro. And then he knew that there was where he was going.” – Ernest Hemingway, “The Snows of Kilimanjaro”

 

You might also like
sadasd Travelers Spring 2014
Travelers Summer-Fall 2014
Colorado: Tony Price ’82 & Ragenia Price Thompson ’99
India: Phil Broder '90
Germany: Keith Hendrix ’98 and Jason Thomas ’12
Tanzania: Service Learning
Haiti: Jessica Howle ’12
China: Minou and David ’85 Kent, Lisa ’87 and Mark ’85 Daniels
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *