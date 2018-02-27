Tanzania: Charles Rogers ’10 and Rogers Coxe ’11

Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity brothers Charles Rogers ’10 and Rogers Coxe ’11 and three others climbed 19,341 feet to the summit of Mt. Kilimanjaro, Tanzania, known as “the Roof of Africa.”

“… there, ahead, all he could see, as wide as all the world, great, high, and unbelievably white in the sun, was the square top of Kilimanjaro. And then he knew that there was where he was going.” – Ernest Hemingway, “The Snows of Kilimanjaro”