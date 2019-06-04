Tigers in Print

|
Doug Russell ’80
Every-day Living (Bookbaby) explores themes of family and the past as it recalls life in rural Blaine, North Carolina.
Adam Witty ’03 and Rusty Shelton
Authority Marketing (ForbesBooks) explores the seven pillars of authority marketing to help readers succeed as thought leaders in their fields.
Craig Thompson Friend M ’90 and James C. Klotter
A New History of Kentucky, second edition (University Press of Kentucky) is a comprehensive study of Kentucky that sees the state’s economic, educational, environmental, racial and religious histories through the eyes of its people.
Clifford J. Ray III ’99
One More Cast (Xulon Press) is a collection of stories the author wrote for his sons about faith, fishing and family.
Allison Wells ’02
War-Torn Heart (Ambassador International) tells the love story of Abigail Walker, a young South Carolinian who stands to lose everything in the wake of World War II.
Rachel Hester Moore ’13
If You Visit Charlotte (Page Publishing) is a children’s book that takes kids on a journey through the Queen City, showing off the city’s highlights and teaching them about new places.
William S. Walker ’67
The Farmer and the Dolphin (Dog Ear Publishing) gives the author’s firsthand, behind-the-scenes account of an 86-year-old World War II veteran who took the U.S. government to court over a rare case involving a dead dolphin.
Brandy Woods Snow ’01
Meant to be Broken (Filles Vertes Publishing) is a young adult, contemporary romance about a Southern small-town girl who finds herself caught in the middle of a love triangle and a devastating secret.
Doug Fletcher ’88 and Tom McMakin
How Clients Buy (John Wiley & Sons) offers a guide for professionals looking to build on their
client service business.
Clay Kriese ’01 writing as HM Clay
Garden of Chaos (independently published) is the coming-of-age story of Gauge Alabaster, a college freshman whose involvement with an alley-cat racing ring envelops him in a mysterious and bizarre underworld.
Seth Ulinski ’98
Amazing Heights (Publisher Services) explores questions such as, “Why do taller people tend to obtain leadership positions?” and, “What can we learn from shorter iconic men such as Audie Murphy, Mark Zuckerberg, José Altuve and Kevin Hart?” The author calls it “the first personal development book dedicated to the short-guy fraternity.”
Kimberly Stanley ’82, Betsy Beaman ’82 and Burns Sears ’82
Stanley Beaman & Sears: Twenty Five Years (Visual Profile Books) is a celebration of the architecture firm Stanley Beaman & Sears’ 25 years in business after its Clemson alumni founders came together in 1992 to start the practice.
Paige Duke Murray ’09
Southern Fried Skinnyfied (independently published) is a cookbook full of the author’s favorite Southern recipes made healthier and shared alongside glimpses of life on her ranch.
Gerald F. McMahon Jr. ’65
So You Think You’d Like to Buy an Airplane … and Fly Off to Adventure (CreateSpace) is the
author’s humorous account of fulfilling his lifelong dream of owning a small plane and flying around the Southeast.
Lauren C. Teffeau ’03
Implanted (Angry Robot) is a science fiction thriller that follows a college student who’s been blackmailed to use her rare condition, which allows her to carry encoded data in her blood, to carry secrets all over the troubled city of New Worth.
Trayle Kulshan ’98
Revolutions (Sitting King), made up of 99 99-word scenes, chronicles the author’s travels through nine foreign countries, delving deep into her experiences and lessons learned.
Jim Gulledge ’81
A Poor Man’s Supper (Deer Hawk Publications) immerses the reader in a gripping Appalachian mountain story complete with secrets, struggle and star-crossed love.
