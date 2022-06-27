Reflections on the Year

As we move into summer and finish out another academic year, we have much reason to celebrate. We shared in the joy of students who received their Clemson Rings at the Ring Ceremony and held this year’s commencement ceremonies in Littlejohn Coliseum. Through these events, we remembered what an honor it is to be part of this institution.

This spring, Louise Franke, a graduating senior from Spartanburg, made University history by becoming our first Rhodes Scholar. She’ll be spending the next two years at Oxford University, continuing to delve deeply into the intersection of philosophy, policy and science. You can read more about her on page 10.

Clemson continues to be at the forefront in addressing student needs through the Division of Student Affairs’ Office of Advocacy and Success. Clemson’s CARE network is a student-focused hub that coordinates the University’s response to student concerns and connects students to resources as they deal with the pressures and challenges of college life. Learn more in the story that begins on page 28.

On page 16, you can enjoy the creative output of an alumna, Emily Benson Martin ’10, M ’12. Loyal Tiger, author, illustrator, national park ranger and mother of two, Emily has published five young adult novels and will celebrate the release of her new children’s book, A Field Guide to Mermaids, later this year.

Many students have headed home for the summer, and campus is a bit quieter than usual right now. But it provides me with the opportunity to reflect yet again on the brilliance and determination of our faculty, staff and students who continue to have a positive impact on the world. I’m grateful to them and the many alumni, donors and friends who continue to support this great University.

Go Tigers!