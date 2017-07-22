Yosemite: Kristen & Atticus Mabry ’11

We started planning this trip with my uncle (a Carolina Law graduate) over a year ago, and it exceeded all expectations. The views in Yosemite can’t be beat, and the experience is that of a lifetime! All together, we hiked over 55 miles, and ascended to over 8,600 feet at Half Dome. We also hiked up to the top of Yosemite Falls, Yosemite Point, Sentinel Dome, and Glacier Point. We ended up running into some Clemson grads and South Carolinians along our adventure and even a freshman starting this year…Go Tigers!

Our Story: We both met at Clemson while undergraduates in the Pre-Veterinary program. Now married, we split our time between Greenville, Greenwood, and Athens, GA. Kristen is a Veterinary Student at UGA and I am a Veterinarian.