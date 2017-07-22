Yosemite: Kristen & Atticus Mabry ’11

/ in / 0 Comments

We started planning this trip with my uncle (a Carolina Law graduate) over a year ago, and it exceeded all expectations. The views in Yosemite can’t be beat, and the experience is that of a lifetime! All together, we hiked over 55 miles, and ascended to over 8,600 feet at Half Dome. We also hiked up to the top of Yosemite Falls, Yosemite Point, Sentinel Dome, and Glacier Point. We ended up running into some Clemson grads and South Carolinians along our adventure and even a freshman starting this year…Go Tigers!

Our Story: We both met at Clemson while undergraduates in the Pre-Veterinary program. Now married, we split our time between Greenville, Greenwood, and Athens, GA. Kristen is a Veterinary Student at UGA and I am a Veterinarian.

You might also like
sadasd Travelers Spring 2014
Travelers Summer-Fall 2014
Colorado: Tony Price ’82 & Ragenia Price Thompson ’99
India: Phil Broder '90
Germany: Keith Hendrix ’98 and Jason Thomas ’12
Tanzania: Service Learning
Haiti: Jessica Howle ’12
China: Minou and David ’85 Kent, Lisa ’87 and Mark ’85 Daniels
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *