Celebrating the Class of 1968

This year’s Golden Tiger Reunion focused its attention on the 50th reunion class, 1968. Each member of the class of ’68 was inducted into the Golden Tiger Society and presented with a lapel pin and certificate by Unviersity President Jim Clements, Alumni Association Executive Director Wil Brasington and Alumni Association Board President Sandy Edge. The Tiger mascot also joined in on the festivities.

In total, more than 340 guests from the classes of 1938 to 1969 returned to Clemson to enjoy a variety of celebrations and activities, including a University update from President Clements, tours of the new Douthit Hills facility and athletics venues, updates from each of the seven colleges and a special presentation by Clemson’s new admissions director, David Kuskowski.