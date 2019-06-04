Living Lives that Make a Difference

Clemson University has changed tremendously since its founding in 1889 as Clemson Agricultural College, an all-male military school with 446 students. But with all of our changes and growth, there are things about Clemson that have not changed, and I hope never will.

One of those things is the character of the people who make up the University — students, faculty, staff and alumni — and their commitment to leading lives of significance that make the world a better place. On page 62, you can read the stories of young men who, because of that commitment, stormed the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944. This month we celebrate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, one of the most important battles of World War II.

The alumni and faculty featured in this issue reflect that same character. People like Helen Mohr ’97, M ’02, a forester who is mentoring Clemson’s Fire Tigers in the beneficial uses of fire. Or Sue Limber, a faculty member who researches what works in bullying prevention and then helps train educators to put those methods in place to protect children. Or George Greene IV ’01, who takes his training as a problem-solving engineer and leads an organization that provides clean water for communities around the globe.

Our Distinguished Service Award recipients were honored by our Alumni Association this past spring and were asked what they hope never changes about Clemson. I hope you’ll take a few minutes to read what they said and reflect on what your answer would be to that question. I hope it will inspire and encourage you to come back to visit us on campus. Whether it’s for a weekend of cheering on our national champions at Death Valley or a get-together with old classmates and friends, take time to wander through campus and enjoy both the old and the new.

I hope to see you on campus!

GO TIGERS!